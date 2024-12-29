Tina claps back at trolls who criticised Beyonce’s Christmas Halftime show

When it comes to the trolls, Tina Knowles has Beyoncé’s back. After the Grammy winner faced some criticism over her NFL halftime show during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans’ Christmas Day game, her mom spoke out in her defense.

“It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent,” Tina wrote on her InstagramDec. 27, ” so that you can go talk ish about it later.”

The 70-year-old continued, “Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!”

At the NFL halftime show at NRG Stadium in Houston, Beyoncé performed a medley of several songs, including a few from her album Cowboy Carter, which marked the first time she’s performed her new music live on stage. She was joined by her and husband Jay-Z’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 12, while Post Malone and Shaboozey made cameos.

To Beyoncé’s critics, Tina suggested such viewers “go to another channel when it’s halftime,” adding, “Watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the Clownor something you can relate to and see yourself in.”

“I have learned so much from her warrior spirit,” she said about her daughter, “of when they go low I work harder.” LeToya Luckett, one of Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates, commented on the post, writing, “Period!!! Ms. T.”

Tina also shared several posts praising both her daughter and Blue Ivy’s performances. “Repost : High kick perfection!!!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video showing her granddaughter showcasing a high kick on the football field. “Yes I am a proud grandma.”