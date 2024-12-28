Deaf, dumb girl raped by two in Pattoki

Two young men raped a deaf and dumb girl in village Khariipar Sharif of Pattok. Police have registered a first information report (FIR) on behalf of victim’s uncle, Asif.

In the FIR, girl’s uncle Asif stated that his niece was outside her house to bring some water from a tab but suddenly accused Adil and Husnain intercepted her and forcibly took Mahnoor to a nearby vacated house.

Both accused raped the girl turn by turn and also made the video of their heinous crime. After listening to the girl’s screaming some local residents barged into the house and rescued her.

Both accused fled away leaving the victim in naked condition behind. Later the girl told about the accused in her sign language, while on the other hand, the residents who entered into the house after the incident also identified the accused persons. SHO Saddar Pattoki Mohammad Amin said that police arrested one accused and started investigation.

Residents of the area appealed to DPO Pattoki to take notice of this incident and award exemplary punishment to the culprits.

The body of a young girl was found from the Masri Miani area of ??Ladhiwala Warraich police station in Gujranwala.

According to police, the girl was killed by hitting her head with a sharp instrument and bricks.

After killing her, the accused threw her body into the pool of a tube well, police said. The police shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem. The girl has not been identified yet.