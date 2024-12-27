Safe City Project fails to curb crime in Islamabad

Crimes are touching the sky in Islamabad as safe city cameras have also failed to decrease crimes. Substantial increase has been witnessed in incident of armed dacoitees instead of installation CCTV cameras in whole Islamabad. In federal capital 163 persons have been murdered, 1779 dacoitees committed and 430 vehicles and 3397 motorbikes have been stolen in 2024. According to the details, the records of crimes have broken in federal capital. 16 persons were killed during the dacoity resistance. In Islamabad five persons were kidnapped for ransom in 2024. During the year 2024 total 3397 motorcycles were stolen out of which 600 were snatched on gunpoint. 430 vehicles were stolen in 2024 out of which 33 were snatched on gunpoint. During the year 2024 police arrested 24387 people and recovered Rs 2.32 billion.