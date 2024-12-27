Benazir – A Matchless Leader

We lost you 17 years ago on 27 December to terrorists and suicide bombers which you vowed to rid the country of their scourge. Were these terrorists acting alone or some dark faces of the deep state were involved in this tragic act of eliminating Bhuttos?

First, they executed the senior Bhutto; second, they killed his elder son and third, his political successor and the heir of Bhuttoism. This cannot be a coincidence. This chain of conspiratorial acts reflects minute planning in the ruthless barracks of the agents of death and blood to perpetuate their capture of power and resources of the country at the cost of the common populace.

These dark forces fear the power of the populace and abhor the awareness of the people. They cannot put up with popular leaders. They tolerate no popular party with strong roots in the populace. They have been in this game since the very inception of this country. They inherited readymade partners – partners created and trained in the art of political amenability and sycophancy by the British colonizers to rule their possessions with their support. These partners are now in the fourth or fifth generation and have been shamelessly propelling undemocratic forces partnering in their autocratic, military and shameful democratic rule. They are corrupt to the core like their patrons.

Yes, Muhtarma, the senior Bhutto also belonged to a privileged dynasty and was taken and groomed in politics by an autocrat. He captured the minds and hearts of the bosses that mattered by his sheer wit, intellect and intelligence and quickly climbed the ladder to become the Foreign Minister. The Soviet leaders were impressed by the visiting Pakistani Minister of 33 years. He impressed President John F. Kennedy of the US who told him “Had you been an American, I would have included you in my cabinet”. “Had I been an American, I would have been the US President,” retorted young Bhutto.

You, Muhtarma, inherited his political mantle steered the party and rekindled hope in the teeming poor populace against all odds. You inspired people and revived their revolutionary zeal and zest challenging the politics of the status quo. The adulatory crowds welcoming you everywhere in the country testified to your status as the symbol of the federation of Pakistan. The intriguers with long knives hidden in their cloaks were out to strike. Their target was the male heir of Bhutto – an anathema to the establishment. He was to be removed first as he could have been the ultimate inheritor of the political heritage of Bhuttos. His blood was shed just a few yards away from the 70-Clifton in a ruthless police encounter. This was done when you were in power, Muhtarma. This enigma would remain unsolved forever as to how the intriguers were able to do it.

However, the murder of Murtaza made it easy for them to dismiss your government and force you to go into exile. But you managed to work out your way, either through a deal or compromise, to return to the country. You were warned of security threats to your life. You took these warnings into stride and showed courage, fearlessness and resilience to resume your fight for democratic and representative governance. Certain forces were not pleased with your daring return.

You had a hairline escape on 18 October. But you lost 150 of your ardent workers. Enormous tragedy. This could have wrecked the nerves of any political leader howsoever brave he or she would have been but it did not deter you from resuming your political campaign. Muhtarma, you were a lady of steel nerves and utmost courage.

You travelled the length and breadth of your home province and Punjab. You were planning to enter the KP after your last address in the accursed Liaquat Bagh. You were resolute in your determination but the stars of fate above in the heaven were glistening and shedding mysterious shine on your angelic face. You had a mammoth and jubilant public attendance and were brimming with gratification after witnessing the adulatory crowds running with your vehicle. Who was the mysterious person who ill-advised you to stand up in your otherwise bulletproof vehicle to address the crowds? Was he a close person of confidence that you listened to his advice?

No sooner than you stood up through the sunroof of your vehicle, the terrorist triggered the blast. You just slumped into the vehicle with a stream of blood oozing out of your neck. Was it a bullet hole or an injury caused by the sunroof latch of your vehicle? Your vehicle’s wheels were smashed and it couldn’t move. The second security vehicle with Malik Rahman, your security in charge, had rushed to Bilawal House. You were rushed to the Hospital in another vehicle. It was too late.

The administration was quick in hosing clean the site of the crime which is itself a crime of a serious nature destroying all evidence and carries a punishment of 7 years. Your case was conducted by ordinary prosecutors despite advocates of high calibre in the party like Barristers Aitzaz, Farooq Naek and Babar Awan.

One of the prosecutors Zulfikar Shah was murdered during the case. Another eye witness, Khalid Shahinshah who attracted enough attention by his mysterious gestures during your speech went into hiding for some time. But as soon as he resumed his duty at the Bilawal House Karachi, he was gunned down. No investigations were carried into these two murders, though your party was in power in Sindh and Centre. The UN team also did not receive any cooperation from the local administration in the investigations of your ruthless murder. It looked as if this was the murder of an ordinary soul rather than the assassination of a leader of world fame.

When the court announced judgment in the case, a former officer of PAS from Sindh, remarked to me “Did you hear the verdict of the court in the case of the abandoned woman?” I could not hold back my tears.

The author was a member of the Foreign Service of Pakistan and he has authored two books.