France to tap into trade, investment opportunities in Pakistan: diplomat

French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galley, stated that Pakistan and France currently enjoy excellent diplomatic and political relations. He emphasized the need to further promote economic, trade, and diplomatic ties between the two countries, noting that France appreciates Pakistan’s efforts toward regional peace and stability.

A number of French companies are investing in Pakistan, and there are immense opportunities for foreign investment here. The partnership between the private sectors of both nations will be strengthened. Additionally, many Pakistanis reside in France, creating a vast potential for increased trade volume.

The resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights was described as a welcome development. Bilateral cooperation in public relations, cultural exchange, trade, and economics is deemed crucial for both countries. Galley mentioned that many Pakistani students are studying in France, with visa facilities now expanded to facilitate their stay.

He highlighted the significance of establishing the France-Pakistan Business Forum, which has enhanced collaboration within the trade sector. These remarks were made during a meeting with Sardar Zahoor Iqbal, Chairman of the France-Pakistan Business Forum, who received a warm welcome from the French Ambassador upon his arrival at the French Embassy.

Galley further noted that recent meetings between French President Emmanuel Macron and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have been highly productive, leading him to hope for a new era of cooperation between the two countries. He remarked that bilateral relations have improved significantly compared to the past.

Sardar Zahoor Iqbal recalled that a few years ago, there was a deadlock in the political and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and France, but that situation has now changed for the better. He believes that ongoing contacts and meetings between the top leadership of both nations will serve as a roadmap for elevating bilateral relations to new heights. The special efforts of Ambassador Galley have been instrumental in this improvement, alongside the initiatives of Pakistani Ambassador to France, Asim Iftikhar.

The current government has made noteworthy efforts to enhance relations with France, resulting in several high-level interactions between the two nations recently. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has met with President Macron three times, yielding positive outcomes.

During the meeting with the French Ambassador, Sardar Zahoor Iqbal, along with President Haji Aslam, Secretary Yasir Khan, and Chief Coordinator Mian Atiq, expressed their commitment to act as a bridge between Pakistan and France, promoting stronger relations. Sardar Zahoor emphasized that while major corporations have unique business strategies for investment, they have also discussed ways to assist medium-sized businesses.

He suggested that the Pakistani nationals’ companies in France should be facilitated, with support from the embassy. It is important for the Pakistani embassy and relevant ministries to collaborate with them to encourage successful companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the dairy sector, where French expertise could be highly beneficial.

He pointed out that competition among firms in France is fierce, but if these companies are brought to Pakistan, it could significantly promote business. These companies possess technical expertise and machinery, enabling the production of high-quality dairy products at reasonable prices in Pakistan.

“Initially, we plan to hold meetings at the secretary and ministerial levels, with our ultimate goal being to facilitate a visit from French President Macron to Pakistan by 2025,” he concluded. Sardar Zahoor Iqbal expressed his appreciation for the full cooperation of French Ambassador Nicolas Galley.