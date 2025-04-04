PTI unaware of any negotiation task from Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz has said he had no knowledge of any directives issued by the party’s founding chairman Imran Khan to assign a task for negotiations with the establishment.

Speaking to reporters at the Islamabad High Court on Thursday, Faraz said, “I haven’t met the PTI founder for six months. Despite court orders, we’re not being allowed to meet him.”

He added, “Until I hear it directly from him, I cannot comment on any speculation.”

His remarks come amid conflicting reports following a reported meeting between Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Information Adviser Barrister Saif at Adiala Jail earlier this week.

According to sources, the two aides convinced Khan to agree to talks with the establishment and were tasked with initiating backchannel contacts.

However, PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram denied any such directive had been issued.

Faraz’s comments echo this stance. He emphasised the need to respect judicial decisions, noting that the Adiala Jail superintendent was allegedly disregarding rulings from three different judges.

Meanwhile responding to a question about the resignation of senior PTI leader Hamad Azhar from his party post, Faraz expressed regret, calling Azhar “an educated leader” and dismissed talk of internal groupings within the party, clarifying that Azhar did not leave PTI.

“There is no disagreement with the founder’s personality or decisions,” he said.

“Each province has its own political context and realities,” he added, suggesting that internal matters should not invite interference from other regions.

Previously, Shibli Faraz stated that his party will continue its political struggle over judicial appointments and hinted at the formation of a new alliance among opposition parties.

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday, Faraz stated that a country cannot function without justice. “When there is no justice, the public loses faith in the courts,” he said.

He criticised the current judicial appointment process, claiming it is evident that judges are being appointed based on favouritism.

“The way judges are being appointed clearly indicates that their loyalty lies with those in power,” he added.

He further stated that if the institutions responsible for delivering justice become weak, the public feels insecure, and under such conditions, national progress and prosperity cannot be achieved.

Faraz also reaffirmed that PTI would continue its political fight on the issue of judicial appointments, and that an opposition alliance would soon be formed. “Without justice, a country cannot move forward,” he concluded.