Lahore-Karachi train to launch under Green Line model

The CEO Aamir Ali Baloch of Pakistan Railways has announced plans to introduce a new train on the Green Line model between Lahore and Karachi, with a phased upgrade of all coaches. Responding to public queries during an e-kachehri (virtual open court), Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch said the department’s top priority is to provide better travel facilities to passengers. He highlighted that Pakistan Railways now possesses modern technology, enabling the local production of new coaches, which will eliminate the need to import coaches from abroad.Aamir Ali Baloch revealed that Pakistan Railways restored the Bolan Express operation within just 45 days using its own resources. Additionally, railway tracks and bridges damaged by rains are also being repaired domestically without external assistance. The Railway CEO issued immediate directives to the concerned divisional superintendent for improving amenities like clean drinking water, additional benches, and other facilities at stations such as Padidan and Sialkot. Addressing a query about encroachments on railway lands in Faisalabad, the CEO directed the DS Lahore to take prompt action to retrieve railway lands from illegal occupants and land mafias. In terms of onboard services, he instructed improvements in food quality and cleanliness, stressing the department’s responsibility to provide passengers with a clean and comfortable environment. He also urged the public to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness on trains. The e-kachehri saw participation from over 35,000 people and received approximately 6,500 comments. Previously Pakistan Railways introduced a 50% concession in rail fares for people with disabilities (PWDs) travelling in all express and passenger trains, excluding the Green Line. The discount is available upon presentation of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) with the disability logo, an official from the Ministry of Railways confirmed, APP reported. The discount also extends to the attendants accompanying visually impaired passengers. Additionally, the Railways has made several provisions to assist PWDs at major stations. Wheelchairs are available at all major stations, and special reservation and booking counters have been designated for them at reservation offices. Free access to executive washrooms and restrooms is being provided at select major stations, with 12 stations set to have dedicated executive washrooms for PWDs in the near future. The official added that these facilities aim to enhance the comfort and accessibility of railway services for them.