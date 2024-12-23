Türkiye’s aid agency launches greenhouse at Pakistan’s oldest agricultural university

Türkiye’s state-run aid agency has established a state-of-the-art training and control greenhouse at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Pakistan’s oldest and most prestigious center of higher learning.

Equipped with modern technology and powered by a renewable solar energy system, the greenhouse is expected to contribute to the university’s academic research while also meeting the needs of public institutions and farmers, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Monday.

Fateh Marri, vice-chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, said a string of agriculture projects are being undertaken by TIKA across Pakistan.

He admired Türkiye’s extensive experience in agriculture and desired to benefit from the expertise.

Marri extended his gratitude to TIKA and Türkiye for their contributions to support Pakistan’s food security.

Dursdun Ali Yasacan, head of TIKA’s Department of East and South Asia Pacific and Latin America (DOGAL), emphasized the aid agency’s significant agricultural projects in Pakistan, which are similar to its efforts in other countries.

TIKA and Sindh Agriculture University have collaborated on several projects, including distributing wheat seeds to Pakistani farmers affected by flooding in 2022 and providing home gardening kits to women in Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood in 2023.

TIKA has established a media studio at the 100-year-old NED University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi.

This studio, set up in collaboration with NED University, will facilitate online remote education and offer diploma programs in various media-related fields.

Named Pak-Türkiye Media Center, the studio was inaugurated at a ceremony on the campus. Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu, in his remarks, emphasized the “deep” historical ties of friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan, hoping that the TIKA activities would further enhance and solidify this friendship. Vice-Chancellor NED University Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi thanked T?KA for establishing the modern studio.