EU expresses concern over military court sentences against May 9 rioters

The European Union (EU) has expressed concern over the sentencing of 25 individuals involved in the May 9 events by a military court, stating that the verdicts appear to contradict Pakistan’s commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

A statement from the EU’s European External Action Service emphasized that, under Article 14 of the ICCPR, everyone is entitled to a fair and public trial in an independent, impartial, and competent court, with the right to effective legal representation. The EU also noted that this article requires criminal judgments to be made public.

Additionally, the EU highlighted that under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which Pakistan benefits from, the country has voluntarily committed to effectively implement 27 international conventions, including the ICCPR, in order to maintain its GSP+ status.

The statement came a day after military courts sentenced 25 individuals involved in the May 9, 2023, attacks on state installations to prison terms ranging from 2 to 10 years. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) had issued the sentences in the first phase for those accused of violence during the May 9 protests.

The protests erupted after Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested in a corruption case. Subsequently, many PTI supporters were detained, and over 100 civilians are currently facing military trials.

PTI has denied any involvement in the attacks on military installations, including the assault on the General Headquarters (GHQ), and has called for a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9. The ISPR added that sentences for the remaining accused are in the process of being finalized and will be announced once due procedures are completed.

The ISPR also emphasized that all convicts retain the right to appeal and pursue other legal options as guaranteed by law and the Constitution. Military trials were initially suspended following a Supreme Court ruling, but last week, the constitutional bench directed that the cases pending due to the earlier order be finalized and judgments be issued for those found guilty of involvement in the violent events.

The ISPR described the May 9 incidents as politically motivated violence and arson at various locations, marking a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history. It further stated that these attacks were fueled by a sustained narrative of hate and lies, leading to politically orchestrated assaults on military installations, including the desecration of martyrs’ monuments. These violent acts, according to the ISPR, shocked the nation and highlighted the need to address the unacceptable attempt to impose political will through violence and coercion.