PIA plans fleet expansion to revamp flight operations

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced plans to expand its fleet and enhance operations following the induction of a newly refurbished Airbus 320, aiming to boost competitiveness in domestic and international markets.

The national carrier, which holds a 23% share of Pakistan’s domestic aviation market, has faced challenges with its 34-plane fleet in competing globally. Despite agreements with 87 countries and access to prime landing slots, PIA has struggled to offer direct flights.

“The 11th Airbus 320 AP-BOM has been inducted into the operational fleet with new engines, paint, and cabin upgrades,” PIA said in a statement. It also plans to restore long-grounded Boeing 777 and ATR aircraft in the coming days. The airline highlighted improvements in its flight network and product quality as part of its revival strategy. This week, PIA introduced in-flight Internet on domestic routes, which it said is gaining popularity among passengers. PIA CEO Khurram Mushtaq said, “PIA’s flight schedule has achieved 90% regularity. Measures for operational fleet expansion and product improvement are part of our commitment to passengers.”

The airline confirmed it will resume flights to Europe in January, starting with Paris, after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted a ban imposed in 2020. The suspension followed concerns about Pakistan’s compliance with international aviation standards. The ban cost PIA 40 billion rupees ($144 million) annually. Efforts to privatise the struggling carrier earlier this year faltered, with a single bid falling well short of expectations. PIA’s ongoing efforts to modernise its fleet and enhance service quality aim to restore its reputation and financial stability.