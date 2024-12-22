Murree Master Plan to be designed for next 25 years

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed, paid a surprise visit to Murree to review the progress on various ongoing developmental and tourism projects. Accompanied by officials from the Commissioner Rawalpindi Office, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, PDMA, RDA, Building Department, Rescue 1122, Environment Department, and the Forest Department, the SMBR inspected the implementation and planning of key initiatives in the region.

During a comprehensive briefing by the Commissioner Rawalpindi and DC Murree, the SMBR directed authorities to revisit the Murree Master Plan. He emphasized the need to engage experts to design a plan that considers the region’s needs over the next 25 years to address potential challenges effectively.

Nabeel Javed stressed that all ongoing tourism projects in Murree must meet international standards to attract global tourists and enhance the region’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination. He further instructed district authorities to remain fully prepared for emergencies, particularly during the snowfall season, to ensure public safety and uninterrupted services.

Later, the SMBR visited various proposed sites for the construction of the DC Office Complex and DC House. He instructed the district administration to select the most suitable location and ensure that the DC Office Complex and other district offices are developed as state-of-the-art facilities. In light of these directives, he summoned the DC Murree, ADC (Revenue), and other district officials to Lahore next week with the revised Murree Master Plan.

The SMBR also highlighted the critical issue of illegal deforestation and land encroachments in the region. He directed authorities to take strict legal action against land grabbers and ensure the preservation of Murree’s natural beauty. “Safeguarding Murree’s forests and environment is essential to maintaining its charm as a premier tourist destination,” he remarked.

This move aims to align Murree’s developmental strategy with long-term goals, ensuring sustainable growth and enhanced infrastructure while preserving its ecological and aesthetic appeal.