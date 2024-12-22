Lahore ranks third among world’s most polluted cities

The air quality in Lahore remains severely polluted, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently above 300. Lahore on Saturday recorded an average AQI of 329, maintaining its position as the third most polluted city globally. Dhaka tops the list with an AQI of 435, followed by Delhi with 386. Within Lahore, the highest pollution levels were recorded on Raiwind Road with an AQI of 578, followed by Polo Ground in Cantonment at 571, and Multan Road at 533.

The city’s poor air quality continues to pose serious health risks to its residents, with no immediate signs of improvement.