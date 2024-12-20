PTI’s Toxic Narrative

Vicious propaganda, violent protests, widespread misinformation, attacks on state institutions, and violations of diplomatic norms-these are not elements of a horror movie but defining characters of PTI’s politics, which have plunged Pakistan into a state of uncertainty.

I find myself numb with confusion and horror at how PTI leaders are driven by a blend of errors, exaggerations, and outright lies to mislead the nation. PTI’s rhetoric frequently paints political opponents as irredeemably corrupt, incompetent and serial liars. This has caused profound divisions within society, tearing apart families, friendships, and communities along partisan lines. The result has been the erosion of constructive political discourse, a tragic consequence of this polarised approach.

We are living in the era of bespoke destruction and relentlessly facing new fears, constant disgrace, and fresh reasons to grieve. Yet, amidst it all, many within PTI’s political ranks appear to be in a state of joy – showing so little interest in addressing the nation’s challenges.

The new government’s plans demonstrate good intent, but they are merely a starting point. What Pakistan truly needs is a revolution to rejuvenate and empower local democracy.

Do political parties genuinely have policies grounded in unity, respect, openness, and good character?

The PTI’s political will to address what’s broken has all evaporated. The recent political unrest, steeped in misogyny and divisive rhetoric, underscores the urgent need for PTI to rediscover compassion for service, unity and respect. Instead, the party’s toxic narrative continues to dominate, creating barriers, rejecting prosperity, and deepening inequalities to manipulate voters who can be suitably labelled as the “forgotten.”

Imran Khan’s admission that “U-turns” are a sign of great leadership has been a comedic highlight. PTI’s frequent policy reversals and contradictions have provided fodder for political satire and jokes.

Let me crack a joke: When Khan became Pakistan’s prime minister in August 2018, his opponents claimed the military had helped him win the elections. Fast forward four years, and Khan suddenly accuses the same military of masterminding his removal through a vote of no confidence.

Nevertheless, PTI’s blatant disregard for democratic norms – such as hindering parliamentary proceedings – has been glaringly manipulative. This is not a fight for democracy or the rule of law; it’s an unrelenting pursuit of power. Time and again, PTI’s leadership has demonstrated a willingness to sidestep constitutional principles, not in service of the nation but to mask its inability to govern effectively when given the chance.

Similarly, the party’s combative stance against the judiciary, election commission, and media has undermined public trust in state institutions. This institutional attrition poses long-term risks to Pakistan’s democratic structure, a sobering reality for many.

In reality, Pakistan deserves better. The time has come for PTI to confront the reality that true leadership requires integrity, unity, and a commitment to the nation-not just an obsession with power.

Let me remind you how PTI has squandered every opportunity to distinguish itself as a party capable of transforming challenges into the strength of unity, inclusivity, and potential.

PTI’s repeated calls for marches to Islamabad – whether to demand Imran Khan’s release or for other protests – have consistently ended in violent clashes with security forces, causing harm to innocent civilians. The recent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have inflicted significant economic damage, resulting in losses amounting to Rs 192 billion per day to the country’s economy.

These actions have come at a significant cost to PTI’s future too while yielding minimal tangible results. Such spectacles have deeply influenced the nation’s political landscape, leaving behind a crucial question for generations to ponder: how did PTI so recklessly mobilise the public to confront the state, driven by an unrelenting search for power?

The so-called narrative serves political leaders well, reinforcing their self-proclaimed roles as guardians of the Constitution. But this framing doesn’t align with PTI’s national politics. It raises an essential question: do political parties genuinely have policies grounded in unity, respect, openness, and good character? This is a question for which there is, unfortunately, no obvious answer.

I have witnessed a PTI culture that oscillates between tragedy and comedy. The killing of innocent civilians in Parachinar, coupled with the shameful inaction of the KP government, remains a heartbreaking and entirely avoidable failure. It was a moment marked by both tragedy and a staggering level of incompetence-devastatingly costly in terms of lives and resources. These events serve as a harsh reminder of a broader issue: the tragicomic failure of governance that has become all too familiar.

Watching the harm done to faith groups in Parachinar is excruciating, and it’s evident that little has been invested in KPK’s law and order frameworks to protect faith groups. Public trust has been so thoroughly shattered that there is barely any confidence left in the ability of anyone to improve the situation.

The interest in improving the education system, finding energy alternatives and upscaling healthcare is not on the top agenda of the KPK Govt. Instead of wasting time and resources, PTI should have focused on transforming this province into a model for the rest of the country to follow.

Lastly, at its most destructive, PTI’s actions – tampering with foreign policy, undermining constitutional safeguards, and destabilising state institutions – threaten the very foundations of democracy. Such behaviour erodes trust in its leadership, even among its allies. Simultaneously, the PTI party’s insistence on perpetuating the irrational narrative of an international conspiracy only further undermines its credibility.

Like many, I struggle to maintain hope, fighting the urge to completely lose faith in Pakistan’s political system. In contrast, the disparity between the party’s promises of a prosperous “Naya Pakistan” and the economic struggles of the masses has left a sense of betrayal and disillusionment in Pakistan.

PTI’s supporters, often referred to as “keyboard warriors,” have become infamous for their memes, exaggerated claims, and conspiracy theories. While intended as serious rebuttals, many have become the characters of this tale of comedy and tragedy.

The writer is based in UK, and has specialization in health informatics from Johns Hopkins University.