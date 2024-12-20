PM calls for global action on Gaza, Lebanon at D-8 Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday tabled strong condemnation of Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, and Syria, urging the international community to take decisive steps towards ending the violence and ensuring justice for the unabated conflict-affected populations.

The prime minister made the call during a special session at the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, convened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. In his address, the prime minister emphasized the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, describing it as “one of the darkest chapters of modern history.”

He condemned Israel’s actions, labeling them as blatant violations of international law, United Nations resolutions, and directives from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “History will bear witness to these pages tainted in the blood of innocents,” he stated, underscoring the global responsibility to address the atrocities.

The prime minister also expressed strong support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has been providing vital aid to Palestinian civilians amidst the chaos.

He condemned Israel’s attempts to demonize the organization, recognizing it as the only lifeline for millions of displaced and suffering people in Gaza and the West Bank.

“As the violence continues to spread, threatening to destabilize the wider region, Pakistan’s stance remains firm on the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only path to enduring peace,” said PM Shehbaz. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for all international mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire. He said, “We deeply appreciate the efforts of the State of Qatar and Egypt in this regard.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian relief, with a focus on rebuilding the devastated regions.

“Pakistan, alongside other nations, has already sent essential relief goods to Palestine, entering through Egypt and Jordan. However, such efforts must be sustained to support the ongoing needs of millions of displaced families, particularly vulnerable women and children, who face extreme hardship during the harsh winter months,” he said.

The prime minister called on the global community to unite in the face of these atrocities, stressing, “the echoes and shrills of the innocent people of Gaza demand collective action to end the cycle of violence and liberation from what is called Israel’s barbaric military and political dominance.”

The prime minister urged all nations to listen to the cries of the innocent thousands of orphans, widows, hapless and destitute children who have lost their limbs, family members and loved ones and act swiftly to bring an end to this “prolonged historic catastrophe.” The world, he insisted, must respond now, for the future of Gaza, Lebanon, and the broader Middle East hangs in the balance. APP

Earlier, Speaking at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries in Cairo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed that investing in youth was “crucial” for Pakistan’s socioeconomic development and progress. Addressing the summit, PM Shehbaz said: “For Pakistan, investing in youth and supporting SMEs (small and medium enterprises) is crucial for our socioeconomic development and progress.

“With over 60 per cent of our population under the age of 30, we possess a fountain of potential for innovation and growth,” he added. However, the premier noted, “unlocking this potential requires providing the right skills, opportunities, and financial resources”.

Noting that the theme of today’s summit pertained to investing in youth, PM Shehbaz emphasised it “served as a blueprint for collective prosperity in the 21st century”. He termed the youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the “key drivers of economic development in any society”.

“Youth brings energy, fresh ideas, and creativity, whereas SMEs create jobs, foster innovation, and promote entrepreneurship. By investing in both, we can build inclusive and robust economies that are ready for the global challenges of today and tomorrow.”

During his address, the premier highlighted that the government PM’s Youth Programme had distributed “over 600,000 laptops to high achievers”.

At the outset of his speech, PM Shehbaz thanked Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for a “very warm and generous welcome” given to him and his delegation.

Separately, PM Shehbaz termed his meeting with Bangladesh’s Yunus a “very warm and cordial exchange”, with Radio Pakistan reporting various positive steps taken to facilitate trade and travel between the two countries.

“We discussed strengthening historical and cultural ties, increasing trade, and exploring cooperation in IT, chemicals, leather, surgical goods and other sectors,” the premier said in a post on X.

The two also “agreed to enhance people-to-people exchanges and align efforts for mutual development”. “We reaffirmed our commitment to deepen bilateral and multilateral collaboration for the shared prosperity of our peoples,” the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz also expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the recent steps taken for the facilitation of trade and travel between the two South Asian nations, Radio Pakistan said.

It added that the steps included waiving off the condition of 100 per cent physical inspection of consignments from Pakistan and abolishment of a special security desk at the Dhaka airport established earlier to scrutinise Pakistani passengers.

The prime minister also thanked Bangladesh for doing away with an additional clearance requirement for Pakistani visa applicants.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two leaders acknowledged the importance of people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges, including of artists, sportspersons, academics, and students.

It added that they “noted with satisfaction” the recent visit by the Bangladesh Cricket Team to Pakistan as well as the concert of music band Jal in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with President Subianto, PM Shehbaz termed Indonesia as a reliable trade partner of Pakistan, particularly as a palm oil supplier, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister also extended President Subianto an invitation to visit Pakistan at his early convenience, which the latter accepted, the report said.

The two countries agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on further deepening economic and commercial ties.

Both leaders also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and urged for a comprehensive approach to the resolution of the Palestinian question.

Moreover, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 Summit here on Thursday.

Both leaders hoped that the decisions taken at the D-8 Summit would pave the way for enhanced cooperation among D-8 member states in mutually beneficial areas.

Both leaders expressed resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and economy, energy, security and regional connectivity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized on utilizing the vast scope in bilateral trade and economic cooperation by identifying new sectors through various existing institutional mechanisms.

In order to develop and improve livelihood of border regions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed on the importance to operationalize border markets, which have already been inaugurated and work on the inauguration of remaining markets.

The two leaders also highlighted the mutual support extended by the two countries on each other’s core issues and reaffirmed commitment to remain closely engaged on all matters of regional and global significance.

Both leaders showed grave concern at the genocide of innocent Palestinians by Israel and agreed to continue raising voice for the oppressed Palestinians.

Also, the prime minister held a bilateral meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 11th D-8 Summit here on Thursday and discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister underscored that the historic, fraternal and multi-dimensional relations between Pakistan and Turkiye are without parallel and have withstood the test of time.

He noted with deep appreciation tremendous strides made by Türkiye under President Erdogan’s leadership. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the two countries should increase economic cooperation in new areas for foreign investment and joint ventures, particularly in IT, agriculture and green technology.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks and discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly boosting economic ties to achieve the bilateral trade target of US$ 5 billion set by the two leaders. They agreed to continue to work together for further deepening economic, trade, and defense cooperation.

The two leaders also reiterated their resolve to support each other on core issues of national interest including Turkiye’s support for Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan’s support for Turkiye’s stance on the Cyprus issue.

While condemning the Israeli genocidal actions against the innocent Palestinians, particularly the worsening situation since 7 October 2023, the two leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspirations for a promised homeland. They also discussed the latest situation in the Middle East and Syria.

President Erdogan said that Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood and friendship is deep rooted in history and the people of Turkiye have a special place in their hearts for Pakistan.

He highlighted the enhanced collaboration between the two countries in various fields. President Erdogan stressed the need to closely work together to promote regional peace and stability. President Erdogan appreciated notable improvement in Pakistan’s economy under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also lauded Pakistan for sending substantial humanitarian support to Palestine and Lebanon.