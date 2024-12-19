Mishi defends Rajab Butt’s lavish wedding amid criticism

Renowned Pakistani television actress and host Mishi Khan has come to the defence of YouTuber Rajab Butt amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding his extravagant wedding.

The lavish celebrations, which have gone viral on social media, have sparked a debate about the appropriation of wealth, with many criticising the YouTuber for spending such a large sum on his nuptials instead of contributing to charitable causes.

In a video shared on her Instagram account earlier on Wednesday, Khan voiced her support for Butt, urging critics to reconsider their stance.

“So, YouTuber Rajab Butt has finally gotten married. His wedding has been trending on social media for the past two or three days and he is being criticised for its extravagance. People are saying that he could have spent that money on helping others,” Khan said. “Let me tell you, he has been involved in charity work as well.”

Khan, who has built a reputation as a socially and politically aware media personality, dismissed the notion that Butt’s wedding was inappropriate.

She further explained, “It has been a trend in Punjab for people to toss money during weddings as a way of celebrating happiness. It’s a cultural tradition. It was his own money, and he should be allowed to spend it however he pleases.”

Mishi Khan also took aim at the hypocrisy of some critics, suggesting that many who had condemned Butt’s spending were not involved in charity themselves.

“The ones criticising him are the same people who don’t spend a penny on charity and yet remain silent when others earn money through questionable means,” she remarked. “Such social media users should focus their attention on those who give inappropriate gifts, like guns and lions, instead of targeting Rajab Butt.”

Referring to a particularly controversial gift Butt received-a lion cub-Khan pointed out that the YouTuber had not kept it for himself. “He hasn’t kept it at home. Give him time to get the necessary licenses,” she said, urging viewers to consider the broader context before passing judgment.

The video has sparked a wave of mixed responses from social media users. While many have expressed agreement with Khan’s defense of Butt, others have offered differing viewpoints on the matter. Critics continue to argue that such displays of wealth can be seen as tone-deaf in the current economic climate, while supporters emphasise the right of individuals to spend their earnings as they see fit.