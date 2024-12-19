PM directs stringent action against human trafficking

Shehbaz-Sharif-copyFollowing the Greek boat tragedy which claimed the lives of five Pakistani nationals, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take concrete actions against human trafficking bringing defame to the country.

The premier, while chairing a meeting to discuss the death of Pakistani nationals in the incident and the measures to curb human trafficking, called for strict action against the people involved in the trafficking of innocent people to other countries. He also sought a report on the incidents of human trafficking during the last year involving Pakistani citizens.

A day earlier, Ambassador to Greece Aamar Aftab Qureshi confirmed that more than 80 Pakistanis, including minors, were aboard the unfortunate vessels which capsized near the European country on Saturday.

Speaking during the meeting, PM Shehbaz recalled that 262 Pakistani nationals had lost their lives in another incident in the same area last year and expressed his displeasure over inaction against those responsible. “The recurrence of such incidents is due to the sluggish actions against the people involved,” he added.

The prime minister instructed the immediate implementation of the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) to monitor international travellers.

During the briefing, he was told that 174 people involved in human trafficking had been produced before courts with four of them convicted.

The premier sought details on the public awareness campaign on human trafficking and asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to furnish a report on the incidents involving Pakistani nationals over the last year.

He also stressed the need to enhance collaboration with international institutions to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents.

It is pertinent to know that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, formed a committee led by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The body has been tasked with investigating and submitting its findings within five days.

Furthermore, the security czar also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch nationwide operations against human smuggling networks.