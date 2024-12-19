Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP operations

Security forces killed 11 terrorists in three spate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted against the terrorists on 17-18 December 2024.

It said an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Tank district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and killed seven terrorists.

Another IBO was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, two terrorists were killed by security forces.

In third encounter that took place in general area Mamad Gat, Mohmand district, two militants were killed during an exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” read ISPR statement.