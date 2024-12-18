Fitna begets Fitna

The internal strife within Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Fitna-ul-Khawarij as they are often called, has once again erupted with ferocity, showcasing the organization’s fragmented and power-hungry nature. This recent wave of infighting, culminating in the killing of Commander Rahim alias Shahid Umar, along with Tariq, Khaksar, and Adnan at the hands of Noor Wali Mehsud in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, is yet another grim episode in the history of this militant group. Noor Wali’s acts reveal his ravenous desire for domination, showing the TTP’s internal cracks and betrayal as its signature. The TTP’s leadership is disjointed and driven by a ruthless goal of power rather than any ideological or religious basis. These developments reinforce the TTP’s status as a collection of criminal syndicates attempting to dominate via violence and intimidation, rather than an ideology.

Historically, the TTP emerged in 2007 as a coalition of tribal militants in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), purporting to enforce their twisted version of Sharia. However, their origins are based on opportunism rather than piety, as they took advantage of the post-9/11 upheaval in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s tribal region. The group’s actions have been characterized by indiscriminate brutality, including bombings, assassinations, and attacks on civilians, military, and even religious academics. Internal rivalries, with groups frequently contending over leadership and resources, have exacerbated the organization’s harsh past. The most recent executions demonstrate how personal vendettas and ethnic affiliations dominate their operations, undercutting any appearance of unity or greater purpose.

The recent infighting stems from the contest between the Mehsud and Bajaur factions within the TTP, with both sides vying for control and influence. Noor Wali, who assumed leadership of the TTP after the death of Mullah Fazlullah, has resorted to eliminating rivals to consolidate his authority. The deaths in Kunar are a vivid indication of his readiness to settle disagreements through brute force, severely undermining the TTP’s reputation among its supporters. This internal strife has spilled over into Afghanistan, which has been a refuge for these extremists since Pakistan’s military actions forced them across the border. The TTP’s presence in Afghanistan not only destabilizes the region, but it also undermines the Taliban regime’s claims to maintain order within its boundaries. As a result, the Afghan soil remains a fertile ground for upheaval, with the TTP’s internal conflict exacerbating the situation.

The cloak of religion under which the TTP operates is a deceptive facade, as their actions consistently betray the principles they claim to uphold. Their ideology, if it can even be called that, is a patchwork of extremist rhetoric designed to justify their criminal activities. The group’s main driving forces are supremacy, wealth, and power rather than faith. Their propensity to murder fellow militants, take advantage of ethnic conflicts, and manipulate people using religion is blatantly hypocritical. The TTP has a long history of betrayals, with its leaders betraying their partners for their own benefit. Kunar’s most recent episode demonstrates how far they have deviated from any moral or religious foundation, demonstrating that their actual goal is tyranny and terror.

The elimination of the Khawarij marks a significant achievement in counter-terrorism efforts. Since December 9, 43 Khawarij have been killed, with 25 eliminated in Balochistan alone. Major successes in Musa Qila and Panjgur, along with the successful operation in Lakki Marwat on 12-13 December, highlight the effectiveness of proactive strategies. While problems persist, the armed forces’ sacrifices demonstrate their dedication to restoring peace. This goal requires the nation’s collective determination, as well as kinetic techniques, because locating and targeting these forces in places with little sanctuary is crucial.

The TTP’s actions not only threaten the peace and stability of Pakistan but also endanger the broader region. Their internecine conflicts and reliance on Afghan territory as a base for their operations have strained Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, complicating efforts to secure long-term regional peace. Under the pretense of religious zealotry, the group’s criminal tendencies continue to undermine governmental authority and take advantage of vulnerable populations. Noor Wali’s recent murders show how the TTP is collapsing due to its own contradictions. But that doesn’t make them any less dangerous. Rather, it urges regional and international partners to join together to destroy this network of terror before their internal strife spreads and endangers more innocent lives. In addition to fighting their brutality, the way to peace is to expose their false narrative and make sure that they are seen for what they are: a group of criminals masquerading as religious leaders.

The author is an independent researcher who writes on issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having critical impact in these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com