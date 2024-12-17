Sindh reduces curriculum by 25% for matric, inter exams

The Sindh School Education Department has announced a 25% reduction in the curriculum for the 2025 matriculation and intermediate annual exams. The new formula, which dictates that exams will be conducted based on 75% of the syllabus, was officially released through a notification on Monday.

The decision was made by the Directorate of Curriculum Assessment and Research, an affiliate of the Sindh Education Department. Under the new plan, students in grades nine to 12, across all faculties-including Science, Humanities, Commerce, General Group, Pre-Medical, and Pre-Engineering-will be tested on 75% of their syllabus.

Educational institutions have been instructed to ensure that at least 50% of the syllabus for all subjects is completed before the winter holidays. After the winter break, only 50% of the remaining syllabus will be taught, ensuring that by the end of the 2024/25 academic session, 75% of the curriculum is covered, which will also be the basis for the exams.

The decision was made during a steering committee’s sub-committee meeting on November 28. The committee determined that due to the change in the academic calendar for the 2025/26 session, which will now begin on April 1 instead of August 1, and with matric exams starting on March 15 and intermediate exams on April 15, the syllabus will be shortened accordingly.