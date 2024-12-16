Restored Version of PSIC

In the heart of Lahore on Davis Road stands the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) House, a building that today serves as a symbol of practicality and perseverance. But not long ago, this structure was a glaring example of public projects gone astray-an incomplete, unsafe, and abandoned shell.

The original contractor for PSIC House failed to deliver, leaving the project in limbo. Why the contractor walked out is another story for another time. Structural flaws in the building soon emerged, and the building was declared unsafe for human use. It required extensive retrofitting. For years, no one was willing to take on the challenge of reviving the project, as it seemed destined to fail. What changed its fate was a pragmatic decision to rescue, rather than demolish, the structure.

When Dr Ehsan Bhutta took charge as Secretary of the Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department, he faced a project plagued by complications. The easy decision would have been abandoning the project and look for another land piece, another huge grant and another building map.

Dr Bhutta’s approach was grounded in valuing public resources. He overlooked the suggestions for demolishing the building. He prioritised the completion of PSIC House as a matter of fiscal responsibility. Instead of opting for demolition – a costlier and longer process – he made a calculated choice to retrofit the building. The first thing to be done was addressing its safety and structural concerns while salvaging the work already done.

Many government projects are undertaken without thorough planning or a clear roadmap, leading to waste and inefficiency.

The retrofitting process, including innovative solutions like concrete jacketing, ensured the building met safety standards without incurring the excessive costs of starting from scratch. This decision only highlights the importance of planning and technical input in public sector projects. The project serves a lesson that could benefit many stalled or poorly executed projects across the province.

Dr Bhutta’s leadership style was hands-on, with a clear focus on accountability and progress. He visited the site over 55 times in six months, ensuring that the work stayed on schedule. His efforts to bring stakeholders together – whether from the Communication and Works (C&W) Department or PSIC – helped to maintain momentum, even when the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) declined to take on the task.

What makes this project unique is not just the completion of the building but the way it has been executed with a long-term vision. Sustainable features like solar energy and an on-site water filtration plant were incorporated, significantly cutting down recurring costs for PSIC. These measures reflect a forward-thinking approach that values efficiency and utility over short-term fixes.

The completion of PSIC House was done within just 10 months. Originally, its initial timeline was 24 months. The early completion saved the government time as well as public money. By avoiding prolonged delays, escalating costs, and the expenses of demolition, the project demonstrated how public funds can be utilized effectively. The building now saves PSIC over Rs 34 million annually in office rent and another Rs 2.4 million by relocating its handicraft shop. These savings strengthen PSIC’s role in supporting small businesses and local artisans, directly contributing to Punjab’s economy.

The PSIC House project offers important lessons for public sector planning. Many government projects are undertaken without thorough planning or a clear roadmap, leading to waste and inefficiency. The revival of PSIC House shows that with careful assessment, technical expertise, and a commitment to public welfare, even abandoned projects can be turned into valuable assets.

As the size of the government continues to grow, the need for such thoughtful decision-making becomes increasingly urgent. Public projects require not just funding but also leadership that prioritizes sustainability, utility, and long-term value. The story of PSIC House serves as a reminder of what is possible when public money is treated with respect and projects are approached with a mix of pragmatism and innovation.

The PSIC House, once an emblem of neglect, now stands as a testament to what careful planning and resourceful execution can achieve. It is a model that should inspire similar efforts across other sectors where projects often fall victim to poor planning and mismanagement. If replicated, this approach could save millions and create assets that truly serve the public good.

The writer, a chartered accountant and certified business analyst, is serving as a CEO for Model Bazaars.