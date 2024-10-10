Prioritising National Security

The recent ban on the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) has generated debate and controversy within Pakistan. Some argue that it infringes upon freedom of speech and expression, while others see it as a necessary step to ensure national security. To pop the bubble of those who continue to smear mud on Pakistan as a consequence of a purely domestic policy, there’s a lot more than what meets the eye in the ongoing situation.

The security front in Pakistan has been precarious for many years, with various militant groups and insurgency movements posing a threat to stability and peace. The PTM, which emerged as a rights-based movement for Pashtuns in the country, has been accused of having links to anti-state elements and promoting a separatist agenda. Had that happened in any other country, no outsider would have dared question the wisdom behind its government’s decision to announce a ban rooted in the need to safeguard national security and prevent potential threats to the country’s stability.

The recent ban on PTM was reinforced by a court order issued by the Peshawar court, which prohibited the holding of the Pakistan National Court by PTM members. This move was a response to a petition filed by a local citizen, arguing that the ground of the Pashtun National Court is situated on disputed land between tribes.

The court’s decision to issue a stay order against PTM members signifies a commitment to upholding the rule of law and preventing potential conflicts. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqwi cautioned that no sovereign country could allow the formation of a parallel court system, something many in the legal fraternity would agree with. A writ petition filed in the Peshawar High Court claimed that PTM’s aim was to set up the Pakhtunkhwa National Court, which would challenge the established legal system in the country. This raised concerns about the movement’s intentions and its potential impact on the judiciary and overall governance.

The federal government’s declaration of PTM as a banned organization further solidified the decision to crack down on the movement. The High Court’s remarks on PTM’s banned status indicated that authorities see the movement as a threat to national security and unity. By taking strict legal action against PTM, the government aims to send a clear message that any activities that undermine the country’s stability will not be tolerated.

Following the court orders and government directives, the police have been tasked with ensuring law and order in areas where PTM operates. The local administration is actively involved in implementing the court orders and preventing potential disruptions that may arise from the ban on PTM. This coordinated effort is crucial in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

By taking proactive measures to address potential threats posed by PTM, the government is demonstrating its commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the country. No one in their right mind would defend a biased crackdown or a movement to suppress Pashtun rights. Just like Punjabis, Sindhis and Balochs, Pashtuns form an undeniable part of Pakistan’s identity and it is only through the summation of these individual bits that we are able to take pride in the green-white fluttering flag. But we cannot mix the Pashtun identity, their issues or grievances with deliberate ploys to destabilise our motherland. With Afghanistan’s flag visible in their demonstrations, Indian handlers disseminating their content and foreign funding forming the crux of their operations, how can the Pakistani state be expected to sit back and close its eyes?

As the situation continues to unfold, it is imperative to prioritize national security while also respecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

The writer is a student.