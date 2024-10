Health dept confirms 109 new dengue cases in Punjab

The Punjab Health Department confirmed 109 new dengue cases in the province on Thursday, reporting 96 cases in Rawapindi.

Faisalabad reported six cases, followed by three in Lahore and two in Gujranwala. Additionally, Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh reported one case each.

In the previous week, 859 dengue cases were recorded, bringing the total number for 2024 to 2,976 so far.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that hospitals are fully stocked with necessary medicines and treatments to manage the outbreak. The department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry environments to prevent the spread of the virus.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the free helpline (1033) for further information, treatment, or complaints. Health officials emphasized the importance of public cooperation and vigilance to control the situation.

As many as 70 more patients have been admitted in various allied hospitals during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi after 111 patients were diagnosed with positive dengue symptoms.

According to the details released by District Health Authority on Thursday, 338 patients are under treatment in hospitals. Since January this year 2393 patients have been reported as dengue patients. The report shows 47 patients belonging to Peri Urban areas of Pothohar Town where as 26 people were diagnosed with dengue syndrome from Rawalpindi Cantt board areas. 9 dengue patients were reported to Chaklala Cantonment area. Collectively both the Cantt areas reported a total of 35 patients.