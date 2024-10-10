KP CM fires his information adviser Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday sacked his adviser on information Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif. According to media reports, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders from the province had demanded their CM to remove his adviser from the job for making a statement against the declaration issued by the party’s political committee. Sources said that the demand was made at a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s (CM) House. They alleged, sources added, that Barrister Saif was a crony of the establishment, who had supported action against the banned Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) against the party’s stance on the issue; so therefore, he must be sacked.