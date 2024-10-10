FINALLY THE BROTHERS ARE COMING!

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship is deeply rooted in history, shared religious values, and mutual strategic interests. Over the decades, these two Muslim-majority countries have developed a special bond that transcends the usual parameters of diplomatic relations. Their partnership, often referred to as a “brotherly” one, reflects a blend of political, economic, and military cooperation, which has not only helped both nations navigate regional and international challenges but also solidified their standing within the broader Muslim world.

At the heart of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations lies a strong foundation of shared Islamic heritage. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s two holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, has historically held great significance for Pakistan, which was created as a homeland for Muslims in 1947. The emotional and spiritual connection between the peoples of both countries has been further strengthened by religious pilgrimages, with millions of Pakistani Muslims traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah each year. This religious dimension adds a unique and unshakable depth to the bilateral relationship, making it not just transactional but existential for many Pakistanis.

Over the years, Saudi Arabia has consistently supported Pakistan in times of economic need and geopolitical isolation. One of the most notable instances occurred in 1998, when Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests in response to India’s tests. Faced with international sanctions and economic isolation, Pakistan found a reliable partner in Saudi Arabia, which extended substantial financial aid in the form of oil subsidies and grants. This act of solidarity played a crucial role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy during a time of international pressure.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has been instrumental in providing Pakistan with soft loans, grants, and deferred oil payments during various economic crises. In 2018, for instance, Saudi Arabia extended a $6 billion bailout package to Pakistan to help ease its balance of payments crisis. This financial support, which included oil supplies on deferred payment, was pivotal in keeping Pakistan’s economy afloat during a period of severe economic strain.

Beyond economic aid, Saudi Arabia has also supported Pakistan diplomatically on various international platforms. Riyadh has consistently backed Pakistan on the Kashmir issue in multilateral forums such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), lending moral and political weight to Pakistan’s position in its long-standing dispute with India.

The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is also underscored by strong military cooperation. The Pakistan Army has played a vital role in Saudi defense and security, particularly in training Saudi forces and providing military expertise. Historically, Pakistani military personnel have been deployed in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the kingdom’s security and playing an advisory role. For instance, during the 1970s and 1980s, Pakistani military officers and personnel were stationed in Saudi Arabia to help safeguard the kingdom’s territorial integrity.

The military partnership took on greater significance during the 1990-91 Gulf War, when Pakistan contributed troops to protect Saudi Arabia from potential Iraqi aggression. This act reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to the defense of the kingdom and highlighted the trust Saudi leadership places in Pakistan’s military capabilities.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan-Saudi partnership is expected to grow, particularly in economic and strategic dimensions. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 aims to diversify the kingdom’s economy beyond oil, and Pakistan could play a significant role in this transformation. Pakistan’s workforce has historically contributed to Saudi Arabia’s development, and in the future, more skilled labor and technical expertise from Pakistan could help Saudi Arabia achieve its ambitious goals in areas like infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors, potentially providing much-needed foreign direct investment that could boost Pakistan’s economic growth. Projects such as the construction of an oil refinery in Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could symbolize a new phase of economic collaboration between the two nations.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship is one of enduring brotherhood, sustained by shared religious values, strategic cooperation, and mutual economic interests. Over the decades, Saudi Arabia’s economic support and diplomatic backing have been crucial for Pakistan, while Pakistan’s military contributions have strengthened Saudi Arabia’s security. As both nations face evolving geopolitical and economic landscapes, their relationship is likely to deepen, with new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as investment, trade, and technological development. This partnership, built on mutual trust and respect, remains a cornerstone of both countries’ foreign policies and their futures.

