CM Punjab meets Pakistan Naval War College delegation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a significant meeting with a 118-member delegation from the Pakistan Naval War College (PNWC), led by Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood, here on Wednesday.

Expressing her commitment to improving the lives of citizens, she stated, “A prosperous Punjab is our destination. Seeing people happy is my greatest reward.”

The delegation included officers from the Pakistan Navy and representatives from 16 friendly nations, including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Bangladesh, Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, and South Africa.

The chief minister welcomed the international guests, highlighting the esteemed reputation of the Pakistan Naval War College on a global scale.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the rich culture and history of Lahore, inviting the officers to explore the city, which she believes they will find enjoyable. She noted, “Pakistan is a country with immense talent and potential,” and praised the Pakistan Navy for its vital role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders.

During the meeting, the CM provided a detailed overview of her projects and initiatives, emphasizing her belief that sincere efforts lead to success. She stated, “I focus on action rather than unnecessary meetings.” Highlighting advancements in technology, she announced the introduction of new agricultural mechanization initiatives aimed at benefiting farmers, as well as the upcoming establishment of an Artificial Intelligence University as part of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif IT City project in Lahore.

CM Maryam Nawaz also spoke about creating a safe environment for both local and foreign investors by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles. She pointed out the significant trust farmers have shown in government initiatives, as evidenced by their applications for various schemes.

The CM expressed her commitment to gender equality and making Punjab the safest place for women. She emphasized the importance of public service, learned from her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Regarding education, she noted ongoing reforms aimed at increasing enrollment and highlighted the positive impact of the CM School Meal Program. She reported a reduction in inflation from 38 percent to 6.9 percent, indicating improvements in the national economy.

CM Maryam Nawaz discussed the introduction of e-governance in Punjab, affirming that education and health are basic rights for all citizens. “My first and last priority is the welfare of the people,” she reiterated, announcing the launch of Pakistan’s first air ambulance service to facilitate urgent medical care.

Arifwala Incident

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief while taking notice of a son’s torture on his elderly mother in Arifwala, and sought a report from Inspector General of Police in the matter. She directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the victim Noor Bibi.

Shahroz Kashif

“Shahroz Kashif, we are proud of you, may you live long,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while congratulating renowned mountaineer Shahroz Kashif on setting a record of scaling 14 8000-meter high peaks. She expressed good wishes for his future endeavours.

Smog Mitigation

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the maiden meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Smog Mitigation and Climate Resilience in which it was agreed on the proposal of climate diplomacy for the elimination of smog.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised the details about the comprehensive plan to reduce and eliminate smog. The meeting was informed about the process of digital monitoring of smog factors. It was apprised during the briefing that monitoring of smog emitting factories is being carried out in the control room through the cameras being installed in the industry.

E-mapping of industry and vehicles is also being undertaken. Smoke control devices have been installed at 55 rice mills in Kasur. Approximately19% of rice has been harvested in Punjab while the smog ratio is less than 0.9. Digital monitoring process is also underway through the Echo Watch app. Smoke-emitting asphalt plants are being sealed indiscriminately. The Environmental Protection Agency is checking fuel quality for the first time. Effective measures have been taken to deal with dust in the under construction projects.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We want to apprise the world about sincere efforts of the Punjab government for environmental improvement. Improving the environment is a great service to humanity.” The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the the senior minister and her team being undertaken for environmental improvement. The overall environmental situation in Lahore and government initiatives were apprised during the briefing. The smog action plan was approved in the first meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Smog Mitigation and Climate Resilience. A dossier was also presented on ‘Anti-Smog Action’.