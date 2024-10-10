Pakistan dispatches first humanitarian aid to Lebanon

The first aid shipment from Pakistan to Lebanon has been dispatched. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had ordered the provision of assistance for the victims of the war in Lebanon on humanitarian grounds.

According to a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a chartered aircraft carried three tonnes of medicines and other essential items to Lebanon.

The aid package was prepared in collaboration with the NDMA, Pakistan Army, and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Representatives from the NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Armed Forces, and Al-Khidmat Foundation were present at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport during the aid’s departure.

The NDMA arranged a special flight for 79 stranded Pakistanis on 9 October 2024. The flight arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, where the evacuees were welcomed by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Sindh Industries Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have forced more than 1 million people to flee their homes.More than 1 million people are in need of humanitarian aid.

On the 23rd and 24th of September, more than 250 Israeli warplanes dropped about 2,000 missiles on Lebanon.

The Lebanese health ministry has identified more than 870 shelters to support hundreds of thousands of people who have fled their homes.

Earlier NDMA dispatched a shipment of 40 tonnes of medical supplies specifically designed to meet the needs of Gaza’s residents.

This aid was sent from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi using a chartered A300 aircraft, which first transported the supplies to Jordan before they were forwarded to Gaza.