FBR targets petroleum smuggling worth Rs396b

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch a crackdown against smuggling of petroleum products which is now worth nearly 400 billion rupees.

It stated that currently petroleum products worth Rs396 billion are being smuggled into the country while stern action will be taken against illegal petrol pumps operational in different cities.

It said that the FBR considering to delegate more powers to district management to take measures to curb smuggling of petroleum products. After obtaining powers, local administration will be able to seal illegal petrol pumps and seize the machinery being used for smuggling and transportation of petroleum products. While on the other hand digitalization of all petrol pump and real time monitoring of stocks will also be introduced. FBR likely to introduce GIS mobile application to detect illegal petrol pumps operational in various parts of the country.