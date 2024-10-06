Tragedy hits wedding party: 14 critical

A joyous wedding celebration turned into a nightmare on Sunday afternoon when a horrific road accident left 14 participants, including women and children, fighting for their lives in Khairpur on Sunday afternoon.

According to local police, an idyllic scene was shattered when a Suzuki van carrying wedding revellers collided with a motorcycle in Khairpur, unleashing a trail of devastation that left 14 innocent lives hanging in the balance, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the scene, providing immediate medical aid.

The injured were later shifted to Gums Hospital, where a team of doctors is battling to save their lives.

The police have initiated an investigation into the accident, with officials citing reckless driving as a potential cause.