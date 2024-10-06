Mirpur University students push for updated career focussed curriculum

Students at Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), AJK, are voicing widespread concerns over an outdated curriculum that fails to align with the needs of a rapidly evolving job market.

Many students across various departments, particularly in Mass Communication, talking to APP, argued that the absence of advanced courses in fields like Artificial Intelligence, Information technology, Environmental Sciences and Digital Media Production leaves them unprepared for the industry’s demands.

Mirpur, known as “Mini London” due to its significant diaspora, is a key educational hub in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with a population of over 456,000. MUST is one of several institutions in the region, alongside Virtual University, NUML, and others, offering Media and Communication Studies. However, students traveling from areas like Chakswari and Dadyal are increasingly frustrated by a curriculum that lacks relevance, which hampers their ability to compete in the media landscape.

Malaika Noor, a BS Mass Communication student, sharing her concerns with this scribe, said, “The lack of advanced courses, particularly in AI and IT, is a major barrier for those of us who can’t afford to travel to other universities. We need access to modern education to develop essential skills.”

Sumera Akbar, another student, echoed this sentiment, stating that financial constraints prevent many from seeking opportunities elsewhere, leading to a growing skills gap.

In response to students’ demands and concerns, some faculty members emphasize the university’s commitment to aligning with the Higher Education Commission’s standards; however, students argue that this approach results in a curriculum that is slow to adapt to industry changes. “The existing courses focus more on theoretical knowledge, leaving us ill-prepared for practical applications in the workforce,” said Huraira Ghafoor, a 4th-semester student.

Students are advocating for immediate curriculum reforms, including the introduction of workshops, partnerships with industry professionals, and hands-on training with modern media tools. They assert that without these changes, their prospects in an increasingly competitive job market will be severely limited.

The relevant authorities in the university, requesting anonymity in response to this scribe’s queries about why, in this modern era, it lags behind many other competitive institutions, said that updating the curriculum involves many complexities. “This process cannot be switched overnight, as it encompasses various challenges, including financial constraints, the need for well-skilled faculty, and the acquisition of the latest equipment. Addressing these issues requires substantial resources and careful planning to ensure a successful transition that benefits both learners and faculty,” they further explained.

Education experts have weighed in on the implications of such outdated curricula. Prof Muhammad Ramzan, an education reform advocate who served for many years in foreign institutions, talking to APP, signified the importance of aligning academic programs with industry needs. “Universities must continuously evolve to meet the demands of the job market,” he stated. “A stagnant curriculum can lead to a skills gap, leaving graduates unprepared and employers frustrated.”

The impact of this disconnect is felt acutely in Mirpur’s burgeoning media landscape. Local companies are increasingly seeking graduates who can navigate the complexities of digital communication, yet many pupils are left without the necessary training.

Ali Rehman, a regional media consultant, highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, “We need professionals who are equipped with modern skills. If universities don’t adapt, they risk producing a generation that lacks the competencies needed in the workforce.” He underscored the importance of skilled manpower in both local and international markets, noting that a well-trained workforce is essential for contributing to the national economy and ensuring competitiveness in a global landscape. The ability to meet these demands is crucial for fostering economic growth and innovation.

In response to these pressing concerns, students at MUST are demanding a comprehensive review of the curriculum and resource allocation. They deserve an education that is relevant and prepares them for success in a competitive job market. Immediate action is essential to ensure their future opportunities.