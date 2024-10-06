PPP South Punjab denounces attack on Senator Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab strongly condemned the attack on party’s senior female stalwart and parliamentary leader in the Senate, Ms. Sherry Rehman.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, PPP Southern Punjab President and former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood, along with Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam and Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen described it a grave assault on democracy, the Constitution, and women’s political struggle.

The party leaders labeled the incident not only as a political conspiracy, but also expressed deep concern over the increasing political instability in the country and the so-called protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers. They stated that PTI workers considered themselves above the law, continuously attempting to create political chaos in the country. The attack on Ms. Sherry Rehman is a reprehensible act that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, they stated.

Mr Mahmood emphasized that the PPP has always believed in democracy, the rule of law, and completely refrains from violent politics. However, given the current situation, he characterized the attack as a deliberate conspiracy by the PTI founder and his party to incite chaos in the country. Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam remarked that the PTI founder and his party were continuously being given relief, allowing them a free hand to create instability and chaos. This situation is extremely dangerous for the country, and the incumbent government needs to take serious measures. The PPP has consistently emphasized the supremacy of the Constitution and the enforcement of law.