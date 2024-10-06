Tech key to food export growth: FFP MD

Family Food Products (FFP) Managing Director Shahid Imran said on Sunday that with proper investment, technological advancements, and modern agricultural practices, Pakistan could significantly increase its food production manifold and cater to international markets. Talking to a delegation of food producers, he said that Pakistan had immense potential to become a leading player in the global food export market, given its diverse agricultural landscape and favorable climate for crop cultivation. The country was already one of the world’s largest producers of wheat, rice, sugarcane, fruits, and vegetables, but the sector remains largely underutilized in terms of exports. He said the development of value-added food products processed or packaged foods including Nimko could further boost export revenues, adding that expanding cold storage facilities and improving transportation networks could also help reduce post-harvest losses, thus increasing the volume of exportable goods. By tapping into its agricultural strengths, Pakistan had the potential to earn millions of dollars in foreign exchange, supporting economic growth, he added.