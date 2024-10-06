England prepared to deliver best performance: Ollie Pope

England’s stand-in captain Ollie Pope has expressed confidence in his team’s preparation ahead of the first Test match against Pakistan in Multan, scheduled to begin on Monday. Speaking at a pre-match press conference at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Pope acknowledged Pakistan’s strength but stressed that England was ready to deliver best performance. “Pakistan is a strong side with world-class players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, but we have been working hard and are determined to put in great performance,” said Pope. He added that the team’s senior players and mentors have contributed significantly to their preparations. “Our bowling attack offers variety, with both right and left-arm spinners in the squad, and we intend to fully utilize that advantage.” When asked about pitch conditions in Multan, Pope observed that the surface appears grassy, and the team will adapt their bowling strategy accordingly. “We will assess the in-field conditions and make the most of our bowlers,” he said, citing James Anderson’s key role in England’s previous series win over Pakistan. “Though Anderson is not with us this time, players like Chris Woakes, Shoaib Bashir, and Jack Leach are ready to step up and give their best,” pope maintained. England enters the three-match series with momentum, having played an aggressive brand of cricket in recent months. Pope pointed to their recent success as proof of the team’s capability, despite the absence of stars like Anderson and Stuart Broad. “It was a great opportunity for Woakes and the rest of the squad to shine,” he noted. Ahead of the opening Test, Pope joined Pakistan’s captain, Shan Masood, in unveiling the trophy for the Bank Alfalah Test series. The matches form part of the ICC World Test Championship, making this series a crucial one for both teams. England’s tour comes at a time when Pakistan has been struggling on home soil, having recently suffered a 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh. In contrast, England, despite their own setbacks against Sri Lanka, were optimistic about continuing their aggressive approach under Pope’s leadership.