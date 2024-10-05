Four bodies found hanging in Umerkot mango orchard

The dead bodies of a man and three children were found hanging on trees in a mango orchard in Umerkot, local police said.

The bodies were found in Bhodar Farm police station jurisdiction, police officials said. “The deceased have been identified as Chaman Kolhi 32, a resident of Kunri, and his three children”, police said.

The bodies were found hanging over trees in the mango farm, police said. Police claimed that Chaman Kolhi has allegedly committed suicide with his three children over domestic feud. The bodies of the man and children were removed from trees and shifted to local hospital, police said.