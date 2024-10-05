Teachers’ capacity building top priority of govt: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that capacity building of the teachers and promotion of education was top priority of his provincial government.

In a message on the World Teachers’ Day, he said that teacher’s day was observed around the world on October 5 every year to pay tribute to them. He said, ‘I am grateful to all my teachers, thanks to them, I am at this place today.’

The chief minister said that today, he salutes to his political teacher Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto for her sacrifice for the democracy. He said that the future of the nation was made brilliant only by the hardwork of teachers. Teachers had the most important role in building a better, effective and stable society, he said adding that after parents, teachers were the best guiding roles for children. The CM said that teachers were architects of moral, intellectual and social development.