Not Cricket!

This looks like a usual affair now: for the second time in less than a year, star batsman Babar Azam has stepped down as Pakistan’s cricket captain. His resignation speaks volumes of the struggles of the national team as well as the chaos in the corridors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). When he took over as the skipper of the team in 2019, in his initial years, Babar Azam brought some stability to the team, which proved his leadership skills. As time went by, his leadership came with mounting criticism – mainly due to his inconsistent form and poor team results.

As it is the golden principle of cricket – form is temporary, class is permanent – Babar has failed his form as well as class. The pressure on him grew after several disheartening defeats, including the boys’ shocking loss to the United States and Afghanistan. These results exposed the fractures within the team and led to growing speculation about internal rifts. The leadership’s ability to unite the team appeared to be faltering, and reports suggested a divided dressing room, making it harder for Babar to lead effectively.

Critics have also pointed fingers at the PCB, where constant changes in leadership have disrupted the team’s growth. The board has been under the headlines due to frequent changes in its top offices. Such frequent change of faces brought in instability, which trickled down to the players and affected their performance and morale. The lack of long-term planning and vision within the PCB has created an environment of uncertainty, where both players and staff constantly fear for their jobs.

The PCB leadership prevented the development of a strong domestic cricket structure, which is essential for nurturing new talent. The removal of departmental cricket, a system that provided players with job security, has only worsened the situation. Without departmental cricket, many talented players have been forced out of the system, shrinking the pool of players available for the national team.

Babar’s resignation is not the end of the game; it only means the innings would be carried forward by someone else. But this should serve as a reminder to the PCB to address its internal problems. While the blame for Pakistan’s recent failures cannot be placed solely on Babar Azam, the board’s policies and lack of a clear direction have played a significant role in the team’s decline. Without a change in the PCB mindset, the team’s struggles will continue, regardless of who is captain. *