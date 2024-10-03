From Swat to Sports

In recent days, Pakistan once again found itself in the crosshairs of a conspiracy aimed at undermining its image on the global stage. This time, the target was diplomats visiting the beautiful region of Swat, an area that has recovered admirably from years of conflict and terror. However, in a disturbing attempt to destabilize Pakistan’s hard-earned peace and international reputation, these diplomats faced an attack, which they narrowly escaped. This incident, though tragic in its intent, was a clear failure of those who seek to defame Pakistan. The resilience of our security forces and the prompt action taken ensured that the damage was minimized, but the real danger lies not only in the physical attack but also in the narrative that our enemies aim to craft from it.

Never underestimate the enemy, for it is in the very nature of an adversary to seek harm and exploit weaknesses. History has repeatedly shown that moments of complacency or overconfidence can lead to devastating consequences. When past experiences offer clear warnings, any lapse in vigilance can serve as a prelude to tragedy. The enemy, whether overt or concealed, constantly looks for opportunities to strike, and dismissing their potential can pave the way for unforeseen disaster. True wisdom lies in understanding this inherent risk and maintaining a steadfast awareness of the threat they pose, ensuring that no opportunity for harm is left unguarded. This reminder resonates especially now, with the heightened threat of conspiracies aiming to destabilize Pakistan as the Champions Trophy draws near.

With the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy set to be held in Pakistan after few months, the timing of this attack is no coincidence. Pakistan will host the Men’s Cricket Champions Trophy from 19 February to 9 March 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced. This event is critical for Pakistan’s efforts to reestablish itself as a safe and welcoming destination for international sports. However, this is not the first time the Champions Trophy was scheduled in Pakistan. The ICC Champions Trophy was initially planned to be played in Pakistan in 2009 but had to be moved to England due to security concerns. The tournament’s relocation followed the tragic attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, which had led to Australia, England, and New Zealand refusing to tour Pakistan due to security fears.

The propaganda machine has already begun to churn, with adversaries suggesting that if diplomats are not safe in Pakistan, how can international cricket teams be? This is a malicious and calculated move. It is a reminder of the 2009 incident when the Sri Lankan cricket team was attacked in Lahore, an event that halted international cricket in Pakistan for many years. That heinous assault on innocent sportsmen was not just an attack on a team; it was an attack on the spirit of the nation, and it achieved its goal of isolating Pakistan from the global sporting community for a long time. The ghosts of that tragedy still haunt us, and our enemies are attempting to exploit them once again.

In the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s enemies-both external and internal-are working overtime to spoil the event and create an environment of fear. Some of our neighboring countries, which have historically been hostile towards us, have already expressed reluctance to participate in the tournament. It is not far-fetched to suspect that these same nations may be behind efforts to sabotage this prestigious event by staging incidents like the one in Swat, in a bid to convince the world that Pakistan is unsafe. They know well that if international teams begin to withdraw, it will cast a shadow over the tournament and deal a blow to Pakistan’s efforts to showcase its hospitality, security, and passion for the sport.

The question that arises now is; how do we stop such conspiracies in the future? First and foremost, it is crucial that our security agencies remain ever vigilant. The attack in Swat should be a wake-up call that the enemies of Pakistan are relentless, and we cannot afford to let our guard down. We must continue to strengthen our intelligence network, ensuring that any threat to our national security, no matter how small, is neutralized before it can cause harm. Additionally, it is vital that we engage in a robust diplomatic effort to counter the false narratives being spread by those who seek to defame us. Our diplomats must work tirelessly to reassure the international community, particularly the cricketing nations, that Pakistan is not only safe but is also capable of hosting major international events with the utmost professionalism.

At the same time, the media plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions. It is imperative that our media outlets act responsibly and avoid sensationalizing incidents that play into the hands of our enemies. Instead, the focus should be on highlighting the progress Pakistan has made in the realm of security and stability. The world needs to see the real Pakistan-a nation that is hospitable, resilient, and eager to engage with the international community on all fronts, including sports.

Moreover, the unity of our people is our greatest strength. As we approach the Champions Trophy, it is essential that Pakistanis from all walks of life come together to ensure that this event is a success. We must support our government and security forces in their efforts to provide a safe environment for both our own citizens and the visiting teams. The enemies of Pakistan thrive on division and chaos; we must not give them that satisfaction.

In conclusion, the recent attack on diplomats in Swat is yet another chapter in the ongoing conspiracy to defame Pakistan. However, as history has shown, Pakistan is not easily defeated. The enemies who orchestrated this attack have failed, just as they will fail in their attempts to derail the Champions Trophy. With unity, vigilance, and determination, Pakistan will continue to rise above these challenges and prove to the world that it is a nation of peace, resilience, and unmatched hospitality.

The writer is Director General Library & Research, National Assembly, Parliament House, Islamabad.