Enabling the differenlty abled: Punjab CM launches Himat Card

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the Himat Card initiative to support differently-abled individuals across the province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, she highlighted the integration of 65,000 special persons into mainstream society, expressing her gratitude for the realization of this project. The government has allocated Rs2.6 billion for the initiative, with plans to increase funding every three months. Himat Card holders will also benefit from free metro bus travel.

The differently-abled people can also obtain Himat Card by writing a letter to the CM Punjab. The CM asked the differently- abled people to sit beside her on the front seat while the Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Secretaries sat on the seats behind them. The CM distributed Himat Cards among the differently-abled people under the “Chief Minister Himmat Card Programme.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while delivering a comprehensive address in the launching ceremony of Himat Card said, “The Punjab government is giving Himat Cards to such differently-abled persons who lack the strength to earn their livelihood by getting out of their houses. The differently-abled people will no longer be a burden on the society and on their families after obtaining the Himat Card. I commend Provincial Minister Sohail Shoukat, Secretary, DG and his team on providing assistance in the issuance of Himat Card. The differently-abled people possess the strength more than all of us. They do not give up hope, courage and patience despite facing hardships and distress. The differently-abled people can enrol themselves in the Himat Card Program by writing a letter to CM Punjab and Social Welfare Department. An amount of Rs.10500 is not much for three months but anyhow they can get some sort of facility and financial assistance. We will also provide artificial limbs to the differently-abled people. The differently-abled people are in fact the test of rulers and the society. I will do whatever I can to mitigate the distress and difficulties of the differently-abled people. I felt surprised overseeing the ability of differently-abled youth for making sketches despite being deprived of their arms and legs.”

A documentary film titled “Hope and Success Journey” was presented in the launching ceremony of Himat Card. The documentary film was being presented by the Bank of Punjab in order to highlight various constructive steps of the Punjab government including Himat Card Project. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt apprised about the Himat Card Program in his key note address. The national anthem was also presented for the differently-abled children in their sign language during the ceremony. The proceedings of the ceremony for the differently-abled people was presented in their sign language. Rana Muhammad Adeel belonging to Gujrat obtained the first Himat Card. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif activated the Himmat Card.

