Polio paralyses two more children, raising tally to 28

The total poliovirus tally in Pakistan this year soared to 28 as authorities confirmed two fresh cases of the intensifying crippling disease.

The two children, including a 36-month-old girl from district Zhob in Balochistan and a seven-month-old girl from Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), were left paralysed by the wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).

The onset of the virus in the toddler from Zhob was reported on September 6, while the baby in Tank showed symptoms of virus on September 17.

The virus was found in the sewage samples from both districts previously, indicating continued polio transmission and risk to children’s health.

With the latest confirmed cases of poliovirus, the tally in KP reached three, while in Balochistan, it has now climbed to 16. Meanwhile, seven cases have been reported from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad so far.

Balochistan, with the highest number of confirmed cases this year, has become the epicentre of the polio outbreak.

Taking notice of the latest polio case reported in Zhob, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has sought an inquiry report from the provincial health department.

“Every new case of polio causes pain and concern,” said the CM, directing the health department to initiate a special anti-polio campaign.

The chief minister also urged parents to vaccinate their children to eliminate the disease.

The latest cases were confirmed by the Regional Reference Laboratory at the National Institute of Health.

Polio is a highly infectious disease affecting children under five years old, often due to malnutrition or weak immunity as a result of under-vacination or lack of vaccination for polio and other childhood diseases.

This disease, caused by a virus, invades the nervous system, resulting in paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

The resurgence of polio in the country presents a significant setback for the country’s efforts to eradicate the disease, as officials work to bolster vaccination campaigns and raise public awareness about the importance of immunisation.

Pakistan is one of the two remaining polio-endemic countries in the world, along with Afghanistan, and the number of cases on a yearly basis has significantly dropped in the country.

The Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq announced that a nationwide polio campaign will be launched from October 28 to combat the resurgence of this disease.

In an appeal to parents, Farooq urged them to make sure that children up to five years old receive the polio vaccines to effectively eradicate the disease.

Previously, she stressed that once a child is paralysed by polio, the damage is irreversible, but repeated vaccinations can prevent it.

“It is heartbreaking that Pakistani children are still being threatened by a disease that can be easily prevented with the help of an easily available polio vaccine,” said Farooq.

Furthermore, she emphasised the urgency of the situation, calling on parents, community leaders and teachers to act swiftly.