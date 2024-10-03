ATC issues notice to jail admin for not ensuring Imran’s online attendance

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Thursday issued show-cause notice to Adiala jail authorities for not ensuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s attendance through video link in Azadi March case hearing.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard Azadi March vandalism case.

Advocates Amna Ali, Murtaza Turi and Mirza Asim Baig represented the PTI founder whereas Aamir Mehmood Kayani,

Khurram Shehzad and Jamshed Mughal appeared before court.

Tanveer Hussain and Ali Nawaz Awan requested exemption from hearing.

Justice Sipra asked about former PTI leader Asad Umar, to which defence counsel amna Ali informed that he had been discharged fr5om the case.

“We have received a report regarding Imran Khan’s attendance in which it is told that he can’t attend the hearing due to unavailability of the internet. We had also received the same report yesterday to which I had issued a show-cause notice. I am again issuing a show-cause notice in which I will summon Imran Khan if internet wasn’t available,” Justice Sipra observed.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till Oct 28.

Separately, the Punjab government on Thursday terminated from service the Adial Jail Rawalpindi’s missing deputy superintendent Muhammad Akram, assistant superintendent Riaz Khan and two wardens, Nasir Mehmood and Ameer Abbas after they were found guilty in an inquiry into the murder of a mentally deranged prisoner.

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal issued the notification for the purpose.

All four of them had been questioned as a part of a probe, ordered by the IG Jail, Punjab, into the murder of the prisoner on February 29.

Earlier, seven jail employees had been declared guilty. However, the termination of four of them had been recommended.

In the light of an inquiry report, the employees were issued show-cause notices on August 30.