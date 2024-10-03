CCP holds merger review hearing for PTCL-Telenor acquisition

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) continued its comprehensive Phase II Merger review of PTCL’s acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

The CCP’s bench comprised of Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu and Members Salman Amin and Abdul Rashid Sheikh, said a press release issued on Thursday. As part of its detailed review, the CCP is undertaking an in-depth analysis of the telecommunications sector, focusing on significant market power concentration, competitive dynamics, and the potential impact of proposed merger. The process has remained inclusive, ensuring all stakeholders have ample opportunity to present their submissions.

In the recent hearing, Asif Inam, Chief Operating Officer of Transworld Associates accompanied by its Legal Counsel Ms. Rabia Kiyani, urged the CCP to implement both preventive and corrective remedies, drawing on international practices from the UK, UAE, and KSA to safeguard competition through structural and behavioural remedies. Telenor Pakistan was represented by Ms. Advokat Anette Aarset, Vice President, accompanied by Counsel Shabbir Harianawala, who defended the transaction’s merits.

Earlier hearings featured representations from PTCL, led by Senior Counsel Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan and Mustafa Munir Ahmed of Legal Oracles. Wateen Telecom was represented by Mian Sami-ud-Din of BNR, and Jazz by Mr. Khalid Ibrahim. The CCP’s officials included Shahzad Hussain (Director General/Registrar), Barrister Ambreen Abbasi, Hafiz Naeem, Arshad Javed (Legal Department), Ms. Marryum Pervaiz (HoD Merger Department), Mr. Umer Sheikh (Joint Director), and Noman Ahmed (Assistant Director). The hearing has been adjourned and shall reconvene at the next scheduled session.