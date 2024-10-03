England cricket team lands in Multan for Test series

The England cricket team, led by all-rounder Ben Stokes, has arrived in Multan, Pakistan, to commence their Test series against the host nation.

The squad will rest on October 2 and 3 before beginning practice sessions on October 4. The first Test match is scheduled to start on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The series consists of three Test matches: the first two in Multan and the third in Rawalpindi.

The second Test was originally planned to be held in Karachi but has been relocated to Multan due to renovations at the Karachi stadium in preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

This tour marks England’s return to Pakistan for Test cricket after their 2022 visit, during which they achieved a historic 3-0 series victory.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed enthusiasm about hosting England again and is committed to providing a memorable experience for both teams and fans.

In terms of broadcasting, Sky Sports has secured a last-minute deal to televise the series, ensuring that fans in England can follow the matches live. The BBC is also expected to provide coverage through Test Match Special.

Eight key members of the squad, including Stokes, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, and Joe Root, had been part of England's victorious 3-0 Test series in Pakistan in December 2022. Pakistan, on the other hand, had made significant changes to their lineup since their last encounter.

Players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saim Ayub, and Mir Hamza were brought in to strengthen their squad for this crucial series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also added leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood to their pre-Test camp, trimming the final squad down to 15 for the first Test starting on October 7. The series opener would take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, marking an exciting beginning to this highly anticipated contest between the two cricketing giants.