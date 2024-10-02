Revitalizing Community Markets (Part II)

In August 2024, the Free Home Delivery initiative was launched as part of PMBMC’s broader mission to provide essential commodities to the public at prices lower than government-notified rates, directly at their doorstep. This flagship program marks a significant leap into the digital age, bringing unparalleled convenience to customers across Punjab through a dedicated mobile application.

A key aspect of this initiative is the fully operational, dedicated app that allows customers to effortlessly place orders from the comfort of their homes. The app, designed with user-friendly features, is available for both Apple (iOS) and Android platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of users. This digital solution represents a major innovation in public service delivery, ensuring that even those who may not have easy access to Model Bazaars can still benefit from their affordable prices and extensive product range.

By embracing this new era of digital innovation, PMBMC has drastically enhanced customer convenience. With a few taps on their smartphones, customers can browse available items, place orders, and track deliveries in real-time. The app is designed to be intuitive and efficient, catering to the needs of both tech-savvy users and those new to digital shopping platforms.

What makes this service truly remarkable is its expansive reach. The Free Home Delivery service is operational in all Model Bazaars across Punjab, ensuring that residents in both urban and rural areas can access essential goods without the need to visit a physical market. This extensive coverage is critical in a province as large as Punjab, where transportation costs and accessibility can pose significant challenges for families living in more remote regions.

The availability of this service throughout the province demonstrates PMBMC’s commitment to inclusivity and equitable access to essential commodities. Whether a customer lives in a bustling city like Lahore or a smaller town, they can rely on the app to receive their groceries and daily necessities at even lower prices than government-notified rates, delivered straight to their door.

This digital innovation not only brings convenience but also represents a shift toward a more modern and efficient way of providing public services. The app’s functionalities extend beyond simple ordering, offering features such as real-time tracking, order history, and even personalized shopping recommendations based on customer preferences. By leveraging technology, PMBMC ensures that the shopping experience is seamless, fast, and accessible, setting a new standard for public welfare initiatives in Pakistan.

The introduction of this app also aligns with global trends of digital transformation in public service delivery, making it a state-of-the-art solution for the people of Punjab. It serves as a model for how government-backed initiatives can integrate technology to solve real-world problems, particularly in times of economic hardship.

In the context of rising inflation and financial pressures, the Free Home Delivery service is not just about convenience-it’s a lifeline. By offering groceries and daily essentials at significantly reduced prices, PMBMC’s initiative provides crucial financial relief to families across the province. The app ensures that this relief reaches every corner of Punjab, without the added burden of transportation costs or long commutes to physical markets.

This state-of-the-art service is a direct response to the economic needs of the public, offering a significant economic relief chunk to households struggling with rising living costs. The initiative has been warmly received by the public, with its affordable, accessible, and reliable nature transforming the way essential goods are delivered in Punjab.

PMBMC’s success has been strongly endorsed by the government, which allocated PKR 2.5 billion for further expansion of Model Bazaars across Punjab. This funding will facilitate the construction and expansion of bazaars in additional cities and districts. The Board of Revenue (BOR) has already transferred state land for these new projects in key locations such as Muzaffargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhalwal, Okara, Narowal, Chiniot, Khanewal, Chunian, Pattoki, Wazirabad, Sharaqpur, Jhelum, and Jaranwala. The government’s continued support is a testament to PMBMC’s outstanding performance and its potential for further growth.

By 2025, the company plans to operate over 50 bazaars, further cementing its role as a critical player in public welfare and economic empowerment.

PMBMC has invested around PKR 100 million in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, organizing cultural events such as Eid Galas, Azadi Galas, and student art competitions. These activities not only enrich the community but also highlight PMBMC’s role as a socially responsible entity. The company has also launched a centralized complaint helpline, ensuring swift redressal of customer issues and further strengthening its public service mandate.

In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, PMBMC initiated a solarization project at the Township Model Bazaar, installing a 200KW solar system. This project marks a shift towards cleaner energy and reduced dependency on fossil fuels. The energy produced not only powers the bazaar but also contributes excess power to the grid, making the Model Bazaars a pioneer in sustainable public markets.

PMBMC’s infrastructural improvements include replacing traditional chapatis and tents with modern Textile Fabric Structures. These are designed to be heatproof, waterproof, and fireproof, providing a safer and more comfortable environment for both customers and vendors.

Unlike many government welfare projects that rely on continuous public funding, PMBMC has achieved financial self-sufficiency. The bazaars cover their operational expenses through internally generated revenue, with the government’s role limited to providing development funds for new projects. This zero dependence on regular government funding has made the Model Bazaars a model of financial independence and sustainability.

Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad has expanded the projects across Punjab, gaining widespread recognition for its innovative public service initiatives. He has increased customer footfall, now surpassing 60 million annually.

