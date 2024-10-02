A Magical Journey to Baku: A Story of Adventure, Culture, and New Friendships

Our journey began with excitement bubbling in the air as we flew from Pakistan to Baku, all made smooth and easy thanks to Mian Travels, who helped us plan the perfect getaway. We flew via Azerbaijan Airlines, and I have to say, it was an experience in itself—the service was top-notch, and the food was genuinely delightful. As we touched down at around 6 a.m., the early morning calm of Baku welcomed us. But we didn’t feel lost for a moment, all thanks to Hira Tayyab from Mosh Diaries. She had everything organized to a T. Our guide and driver were there waiting with big smiles, ready to show us their beautiful city.

We were a group of eight, and the hotel, Capitol, felt like a home away from home. It was perched on a road surrounded by charming residences and stunning hotels. The views? Out of this world. After a much-needed 4-hour rest, we kicked off our day with a breakfast that could’ve come straight from a dream—so many delicious options that we barely knew where to start.

Our first adventure took us to Highland Park, and let me tell you, no amount of pictures could do justice to the breathtaking views. The entire city of Baku, along with the shimmering Caspian Sea, stretched out in front of us.

Standing there felt like time had paused just for a moment. We also visited the Eternal Flame Memorial, a touching tribute to the Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during Black January. The guide told us stories about that difficult time, and we couldn’t help but feel moved by the history that surrounded us.

Later, we set sail (well, almost!) at Mini Venice. Trust me, it was like stepping into a storybook. Fancy boats, elegant canals—it felt like a European escape right in Baku!

We then wandered over to Nizami Street for lunch, and honestly, choosing what to eat was harder than expected with so many options.

But we couldn’t resist the famous Azerbaijani shawarma—it hit the spot! After a quick rest at the hotel, we returned to Nizami Street for dinner, and the city at night? Just magical. We dined at Alove, a restaurant that became one of our favorites, serving some of the best food we had the entire trip.

Day two was all about adventure. We set off to Shahdag, about a three-hour drive from Baku, but the journey was as amazing as the destination. On one side, we had the endless Caspian Sea, and on the other, towering mountains—breathtaking doesn’t even begin to cover it. Shahdag welcomed us with a thrilling rollercoaster ride that had all of us buzzing with excitement.

It was definitely the highlight of our trip! After some more exploring and a hearty lunch, we made our way back to Baku, eager to explore the Old City.

Now, the Old City was something else entirely. Walking through its narrow streets, surrounded by ancient architecture and the sound of traditional music drifting through the air, felt like being in a different world. It was a place full of charm, history, and warmth.

We wrapped up the night with dinner at a dreamy rooftop restaurant called Cay Bagi 145, which overlooked the city—what a view to end the day with!

Our last day was a whirlwind, but in the best way. After a quick shopping spree at the local mall, we headed to Yanardag, the Fire Mountain. The sight of natural flames leaping from the ground was both eerie and captivating. The local legend of a shepherd accidentally setting the hillside on fire, only for it to burn forever, gave the place an even more mystical aura.

We also visited the ancient Fire Temple, Ateshgah, where Zoroastrians, Hindus, and Sikhs once worshipped. Walking through the temple, I couldn’t help but think about the centuries of history within its walls.

By the time our tour guide and driver dropped us at the airport, it felt like we had just started getting to know Baku, but our hearts were full. Azerbaijan Airlines took us safely back to Pakistan, but it’s safe to say, thanks to Mian Travels, we left a part of ourselves in Baku. This trip was more than just a vacation; it was an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, new friendships, and memories that will last a lifetime.