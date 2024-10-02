CTD eliminates 203 terrorists, arrests 612 in 2024

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a boost in its capacity building, eliminated 203 terrorists and arrested612 others in various actions across the province during the current year.

A report of CTD revealed on Tuesday that out of the listed 22 hardcore terrorists, having head-money, 14 were arrested alive while 8 were eliminated during encounters. During the current year, 492 attacks including 228 specifically targeting the police were reported across the province.

In response to these attacks the CTD force carried out operations against various outlawed groups including Muhsin Qadir group, Betani Parakai group, Tipu Gul and Zarrar groups, Santa group, TTP Gandapur, Commander Haji Rahim and Bali Khyara groups and its accomplices.

The report said that CTD jawans thwarted 104 terror attacks in anticipation and also apprehended two suicide bombers before they could reach their target.

The CTD in collaboration with other law enforcing agencies carried out 2232 intelligence-based operations in the province and recovered a large number of arms, ammunition and explosive material.

During the search and clearance operations, the CTD recovered over 510 kilograms of explosive material, 104 hand grenades, 5 suicide waists, 19 mortar shells and other arms and ammunitions. Being on the frontline of war against terrorism the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police suffered higher losses of their personnels than the other provinces with over 170 sustained injuries.

To counter the curse of terrorism, the CTD force was further organized and strengthened through capacity building and other initiatives, the report said, adding that these endeavors yielded much encouraging results.