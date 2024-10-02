NATCO all set to launch Gilgit-Kashgar bus service

The Northern Areas Transport Co. (NATCO) has obtained No Objection Certificate (NOC) for its planned bus service between Gilgit and Kashgar in collaboration with a Chinese company Xinjiang-Kashgar Xin Lu Transportation Co. Ltd. In a letter to NATCO dated September 30, the Ministry of Communication informed that it has no objection to sign the agreement with the Chinese counterpart company for the start of bus service on the route. NATCO said that it is aiming to start the service during the current season. In July, according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday, the company said that it intended to revive a 2006 agreement with the Chinese company for passenger services between China and Pakistan. It will reduce travel time between Gilgit and Kashgar by at least 24 hours, it added. A test drive has been conducted and other arrangements are being finalised for the purpose, according to NATCO. NATCO is owned by Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government. It connects GB to other parts of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad through dedicated bus service.