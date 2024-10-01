Alhamra-Ajoka Theatre Workshop set to conclude with the performance of ‘Oonth Patang’

The students of the Alhamra-Ajoka Theatre Workshop will present their latest production, “Oonth Patang,” today (Tuesday) in Alhamra Hall 2.

This compelling play, developed and produced entirely by the students, tackles urgent themes of animal rights and social justice.

“Oonth Patang” is inspired by a recent tragic incident in which a landlord ordered the brutal punishment of a camel by having its leg cut off for trespassing. This shocking event generated significant media attention, highlighting the inhumane attitudes of landlords and waderas towards animals. In the play, the camel, named Sassi, courageously files a case against the wadera in pursuit of justice. The narrative also intertwines with the legendary tale of Sassi Punoon, adding depth and resonance to the story.

Set in South Punjab, the play incorporates folk dances and Sufi poetry, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking. A standout feature is a large camel puppet, designed and crafted by workshop student Dildar Mustafa and his team, which brings a unique visual element to the performance.

The talented cast includes Dildaar Mustafa, Abdullah Saif, Sadeed Zia, Esha Alrazia, Shamsul Haq, Abu Huraira, Shafeeh Sheikh, Saima Sajad, Aiman Munir, Saifur Rehman, Javed Bhatti, Hanad Ahmad and Munibur Rehman.

The project originated from a student’s idea and was further developed by students Saima Sajid and Eisha Alrazia, under the mentorship of esteemed playwright Ajoka’s Shahid Nadeem. Two month long workshop benefited from the guidance of trainers Nirvaan Nadeem, Luke Kelvin, Sohail Warraich, Usman Zia and Madeeha Rasheed. The production is directed by Ajoka’s Naseem Abbas, ensuring a polished and impactful presentation. Musical accompaniment will be provided by the talented Kanwal Christopher and Aniqa Malik, enhancing the overall theatrical experience.

This important narrative emphasizes the need for compassion towards animals and justice for the voiceless, inviting the community to reflect and engage with these vital issues. Following the performance, there will be a certificate distribution ceremony to recognise the hard work and achievements of all students involved in the workshop.