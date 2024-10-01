Tarbela Dam 5th extension to finish in 2 years

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project having 1510 megawatts (MW) capacity will be completed in 2025-26.

The project was being completed with the financial assistance of World Bank (WB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), official sources told APP here Monday. They said that WB and AIIB were providing financial assistance to the tune of $ 390 million and $ 300 million respectively. Cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1530 MW and it will provide 1.347 billion units of environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid every year.

With completion of Tarbela 5th Extension, installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4888 MW to 6418 MW and Tarbela power house will emerge as highest hydel power generation dam in the country.