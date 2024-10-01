SK Hydro supports education with Rs4.615m scholarship

S K Hydro (Private) Limited has distributed a grant of Rs 4.615 million among 12 local students under company’s commitment to education and local welfare.

The company hosted the “Dreams Becoming Reality” CSR Activities Launch Ceremony at the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station construction site, said a press release issued here Monday.

Dignitaries including the Commissioner of Hazara Division, the Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra District, local military officials, and leaders from the project company attended the ceremony. In his remarks, the Commissioner of Hazara Division expressed his deep appreciation to S K Hydro (Private) Limited for its long-standing contributions to regional socio-economic development and its active involvement in social welfare initiatives.

He highlighted the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by supporting education, constructing infrastructure, providing flood relief, and contributing to environmental conservation.

The Commissioner also praised the project for strengthening China-Pakistan friendship, stating that all levels of government in Hazara Division would continue supporting the construction, operation, and security of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station. In his speech, Danish Khan, Deputy General Manager of S K Hydro (Private) Limited, noted that Energy China specifically established S K Hydro (Private) Limited for the development, construction, and operation of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station.

He added that the “Dreams Becoming Reality”CSR activities embrace a host of CSR activities including the construction of the regional viewing platform of the headworks of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station, the Government Affairs Service Center, Healthcare Center and public restrooms in Kaghan Region, in addition to the continuously organized “Caring for Students” Fellowship Program.

Meanwhile,, the delegation led by the Commissioner of Hazara Division visited powerhouses, switchyards, and other areas of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station to understand its construction and operation.

With its trial operation completed on September 13, 2024, the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station is the largest hydropower station invested in and constructed overseas by Energy China. It is also on the first project list of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a high priority on the Belt and Road Initiative agenda.