The Kashmir Election Sham

The Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) is currently in its second phase of the state assembly elections. The election marks the first since the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) robbed the valley of its special status in 2019. Though the Indian Prime Minister, Narendar Modi, claims that normalcy has returned in the valley post 2019 changes, the truth is completely contrary to that. The revocation of article 370 ushered a new wave of repression for the Kashmiris. The dissenting voices, whether inside or outside the valley, were dealt with heavy hand. One example in this regard is that of Massarat Zahra, a Kashmiri photojournalist studying in the U.S, whose passport was revoked. Several other journalists, political leaders and human rights activists were put behind the bars on fabricated charges for merely raising their voices against abrogation of the article.

Owing to the increase in intensity of the draconian practices and human right abuses that followed on the heels of the revocation of article 370, the political atmosphere in the valley is really charged up. Contrary to the past practice of boycotting the elections, this time the regional parties are actively campaigning and the overall voter turnout is expected to be high. Apart from the cases of human rights abuses, the valley is also grappling with domestic issues, the top being unemployment (18.3%) and the increasing rate of drug abuse among the Kashmiri youth.

Modi’s evil design of putting aside United Nations’ Resolutions and International obligations on the Kashmir issue would never be acceptable to Kashmiris

Regardless of the results of the elections, little is expected to change in terms of restoring Kashmir’s special status. This is because in July 2024, the Indian Home Ministry made some important amendments under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. As per the amendments, the key decision-making powers such as control over police, all-India services officers, and prosecution approvals now lie with the Indian Government-appointed Lieutenant Governor. Therefore, the upcoming Kashmiri government will be a weak administrative structure having no substantive power. Additionally, through these elections, the Modi government aims to absolve itself from the allegations of being an oppressor and a usurper country for the last seven decades. However, the ground realities are depicting an altogether different picture.

The election sham seems to be yet another link in a chain of actions through which the incumbent Indian government aims to take complete control of the valley. Modi’s evil design of putting aside United Nations’ Resolutions and International obligations on the Kashmir issue would never be acceptable to Kashmiris putting in a lot of blood, sweat and tears for decades just to gain their right of self determination. Ultimately, the solution to the Kashmir issue hinges on respecting the will of Kashmiris.

The writer is a freelance columnist.