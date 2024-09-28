Jasmine Suwannapura grabs LPGA NW Arkansas lead

Jasmine Suwannapura bagged five of her eight birdies on the back nine to surge to a one-stroke lead on Friday in the first round of the US LPGA NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas. The 31-year-old from Thailand’s birdie at Pinnacle Country Club’s par-five 18th capped an eight-under-par 63 and saw her edge ahead of a group of four players sharing second on seven-under. Another three players were tied on six-under 65 and a dozen were within three shots of Jasmine’s lead after a day in which gusty winds made the going difficult, especially for late starters. “I think it’s starting from last week, everything’s getting better with my irons, I have more confidence,” said Jasmine, adding that she’s motiviated as the season winds down to secure a place in the 60-player CME Tour Championship and to make sure she’s qualified to play in Thailand early next season so her parents can watch her play in person. She came into the week ranked 75th in the Race to the CME Globe standings, but she’s not feeling much pressure. “I think at this point, you can only do your best right now,” she said, noting that with no cut in this 54-hole event “you go out there and just fire at the pin and try to climb up the CME (tour championship standings).” It doesn’t hurt that the week in Arkansas offers plenty of congenial support, from the local family that she’s billeted with to the chance to have a couple of drinks with her pro-am playing partners. “It’s been pretty fun week so far,” said Jasmine, who launched her round with a birdie at the first and picked up two more strokes at the fifth and seventh. Coming in she birdied the 10th before back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 and another brace at 17 and 18.